Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 becomes fastest Malayalam film to enter Rs 100-crore club

The survival thriller ‘2018," directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and Lal, among others, has entered the Rs 100 crore club! The film has minted Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers confirmed. Interestingly, ‘2018’ has reportedly crossed the 100 crore mark in 10 days, which is the fastest when the box office collections of some of the biggest grosser from the Malayalam movie industry are considered.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph confirmed the box office number via social media. He shared a poster confirming the film crossed Rs 100 crore and also expressed his gratitude to the audience, which made the film a blockbuster in record time. Helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, ‘2018’ tells the story of the 2018 Kerala floods. The film comes with the tagline ‘Everyone is a Hero, and ‘2018’ encapsulates it. The film tells the heartwrenching story of the flood, the lives it claimed, and how Keralites united to help each other through the havoc.