'JugJugg Jeeyo' leaked online hours after its theatrical release

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has been released today but unfortunately the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other piracy sites. Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34', Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa', Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' are some of the films that faced the issue of piracy.

Neetu Kapoor makes her big-screen comeback with 'Jug jugg Jeeyo', her first project in seven years. This is for the first time Varun and Kiara are sharing the screen. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is also Neetu Kapoor's comeback movie as she is all set to return to the big screen after 2013 released 'Besharam'.