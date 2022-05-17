'Jugnu' hitmaker Nikhita Gandhi to kick off her first 5-city India tour

Mumbai, May 17 Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has lent her voice to tracks like 'Jugnu', 'Naach Meri Rani', 'Burj Khalifa', 'Qafirana', 'Ullu Ka Pattha' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' is set to embark on her first India tour.

The singer recently took to her social media to announce the five-city tour including Kolkata, Banglore, Jaipur, Chennai and Mumbai in that order.

The tour dates are May 27 in Kolkata, May 28 in Bangalore, June 4 in Jaipur, June 11 in Chennai and June 12 in Mumbai.

She recently performed on 'She's on Fire' from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad' where she has collaborated with her 'Jugnu' co-singer Badshah.

She shared a video of herself on her Instagram from the rehearsal of her tour where she can be heard singing 'She's on Fire'. She wrote in the caption, "Should we add this to our set? Lemme know!!! Today was our first rehearsal for the INDIA TOUR and we are feeling the faiyaaa (fire)."

Commenting on the occasion, the singer said in a statement, "I'm so excited to bring this vision to stage! We've got a completely revamped and crazy set coming your way! A totally new sound! And I've been dying to tour with all my hits both in film and non film! I'm super thrilled to see and perform for my fans in all these cities."

Nikhita, a multilingual singer, has performed in languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Hindi and English with her experiments ranging from Bollywood dance music, folk fusion, Jazz, Blues, Hip Hop, R&B and Rap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor