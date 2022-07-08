Julia Quinn, Shonda Rhimes team up for 'Bridgerton' prequel novel about Queen Charlotte

Authors Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes are collaborating on a Bridgerton prequel novel based on the upcoming Netflix spinoff series following Queen Charlotte's rise to power. The book's release date is set to coincide with the premiere of the show.

According to Deadline, the Bridgerton prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, resulting in the Ton world that the characters in Bridgerton inherit.

"Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity," Rhimes said in a statement. "I can't wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience."

"Taking Bridgerton from book to screen was fascinating for me to watch, and it's such an exciting challenge for me to take it in the other direction, this time crafting Shonda's brilliant vision into a novel," Quinn added. "I'm especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte, who was not in the original novels. Her character --and Golda Rosheuvel's brilliant portrayal of her-- was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply."

The novel will be published by Avon Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins and the longtime publisher of Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels. Publication will be timed to the release of the spinoff series on Netflix, which currently does not have a premiere date.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor