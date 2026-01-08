Julia Roberts opens up on changing her rider after watching recent film

Los Angeles, Jan 8 Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has shared her plans to reset her rider in 2026 after seeing George Clooney's new film ‘Jay Kelly’.

In the film, George plays an ageing actor who finds a slice of cheesecake everywhere he goes because it was put in his rider of requests without his knowledge, even though he doesn't actually like the dessert, and Julia has now revealed the film reflects her own real life because she is inundated with almonds at every event she attends, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Deadline, "There is either a huge bag or a huge bowl of raw almonds. I have no idea why. I like them, but not in bulk. I mean, they’re everywhere I go. It’s so funny”.

Julia went on to reveal she's already emailed her team to ask for almonds to be removed from her rider from now on.

She added, "I just recently sent an email since watching ‘Jay Kelly’, since seeing all these almonds, I sent email and said, 'In the new year, one thing I would really like to do is review any and all riders that pertain to me in this world, because I think it might be time for a little reset on the almonds'”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, George previously revealed he also connected with the cheesecake subplot because he had a similar experience with apples.

He told USA Today, "I remember I was in New York and the driver, he was p***** at me. I was like: 'What's going on, dude?'. He goes, 'Look, George, I looked everywhere for Fuji apples. I can't find them anywhere’. Somebody had asked me at some point, do I want anything in my trailer to eat? And I said maybe some apples. They go: 'Any kind in particular?' I was like, 'I don't know, Fuji?' Because it was the only one I could think of. And all of a sudden it's in your rider. Everywhere you go, people are climbing mountains to find Fuji apples for you. And I had to go: 'Take that out. You are crazy'”.

He added, "A little bit of it happens accidentally with people trying to make everything nice. There's some actors that are literally: 'I only eat green M M's' kind of b*******. I grew up in Kentucky, we try to stay out of trailers. That's not the end all and be all, (me) in a double wide on the set”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor