Jungkook of BTS Makes Comeback on Instagram as Pet Bam's Dad, Crosses 3.3 Million

As promised to his fan's Jungkook of BTS made an official comeback on Instagram with unique handle name. JK promised fans that he will not return to Instagram, but Bam (his pet) might get Instagram account.

Before going to South Korean mandatory military service, in one of his live JK promised Armies (Fandom) that he will not get back on Instagram, but his pet dog named Bam will be on Instagram and he did it. This Instagram was opened few days back and now has more than 2.6 million followers. JK account named Bam's dad. In description he wrote Have a good BAM.

@bowwow_bam quickly gained traction shortly after its creation, accumulating over 2.6 million followers and igniting excitement among BTS' dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY.

Jungkook, in a message posted on Weverse, a platform for fan interactions, humorously shared his happiness: "I can't boast about myself at the moment, so I'll boast about my child (baby) instead. Have a fantastic night Bowwow_bam. Unity!!!!!!!"