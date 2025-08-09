"Kab likh rhe ho yar..": Pratik Gandhi humoursly requests Kunal Khemu to pen 'Madgaon Express 2' script

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Pratik Gandhi is one of the emerging actors of Bollywood in the present generation due to his versatile roles and movie choices. While he garnered fame with his role of Harshad Mehta in the OTT series Scam 1992, the actor never limited himself to serious dramas or thrillers.

One of the standout roles of the actor in 2024 was in a comedy film 'Madgaon Express' where he played the role of an uptight individual who used to think a hundred times before taking a risk or breaking his daily life schedule.

His fans loved the character development of Pratik in the film, leading to their anticipation for a sequel. The actor has now hilariously addressed the buzz around the sequel.

'Madgaon Express' was the directorial debut of Kunal Khemu and starred Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma in the lead roles. The movie was considered to be a sleeper hit of 2024.

While talking to ANI, Pratik Gandhi shared a hilarious reply when asked about the potential development of Madgaon Express's sequel.

The actor humorously requested Kunal Khemu to start developing the script for 'Madgaon Express 2'.

"A lot of people are asking me (Madgaon Express sequel). So, with your platform, I am just asking Kunal, 'Kab likh rhe ho yrr.' (When will you write, Kunal?) We are all waiting if Kunal wants to write, if he can make another one, it will be fun," said Pratik Gandhi.

After a semi-successful last year, Pratik Gandhi entered 2025 with a Netflix film, 'Dhoom Dhaam', with actress Yami Gautam in the lead role.

It was followed by 'Phule', which faced a delay in its release after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to remove a couple of scenes that mention caste-related terms.

It led to casteist remarks from director Anurag Kashyap and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.

'Phule' was a biographical drama based on the life of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule and their relentless struggle to "change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits."

Pratik Gandhi said he was not surprised when the movie got embroiled in the controversy, leading to protests in India and a delayed theatrical release.

"I didn't expect that, but I was not even surprised when it happened because we are in a time where anything is disturbing anybody, so it's very difficult to gauge, very difficult to react to it," said Pratik Gandhi.

The 'Scam 1992' will be next seen in the spy thriller series 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' along with Sunny Hinduja. The actor plays the role of a RAW agent while Sunny Hinduja portrays the character of an ISI chief in the series.

Pratik says that the series is a humble tribute to the spy agents around the world. It includes their "moral dilemmas", "stress" and responsibilities regarding the nation's confidential information.

While talking about the series, the actor said, "It is mostly a human drama. It talks about their moral dilemmas, their conditions and the stress in which they work. They have to find information and keep it within themselves, which could change the fate of the nation."

The actor will be next seen in the biographical series of Mahatma Gandhi. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role.

The 'Dhoom Dhaam' actor shared his excitement for the upcoming series and called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" in his career.

"Very special character. A life-changing experience that way. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an actor to create a character like this. A father of the nation, Mahatma, I mean, we have heard a lot about Gandhi. But the aspect that we are coming to, in season one, is the life of Gandhi, which is not explored much. So, I am excited," said Pratik Gandhi.

'Gandhi' has also been selected for the screening at the 'Toronto International Film Festival' 2025 in a "very carefully curated Primetime slate."

It will become the first Indian series to premiere at TIFF 2025. The movie is based on Ramachandra Guha's definitive writings.

