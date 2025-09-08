Kajal Aggarwal BREAKS Silence on Viral Car Accident Rumours: “By the Grace of God…”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Monday dismissed rumours that she had been injured in an accident, calling the viral claims “baseless” and “absolutely untrue.” Reports of a serious accident began circulating on social media, sparking concern among her fans. Several even posted messages of support and prayers. Kajal issued a clarification on her official handles, assuring fans that she is “perfectly fine, safe and doing very well.” She urged people not to circulate misinformation and asked them to focus on positivity and truth.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram Story:

" I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead," the actress wrote in story of Instagram.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also featured in the Salman Khan film Sikandar. Her upcoming projects include The India Story, Indian 3 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: The Introduction, where she plays Mandodari opposite Yash’s Raavan. She will also appear in Ramayana: Part 2.

Amid her busy schedule, Kajal recently travelled to the Maldives with her husband Gautam Kitchlu for a short break. She shared pictures from the trip on Instagram, describing the island nation as her “recurring love affair” and praising the hospitality she received there.