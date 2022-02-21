Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpse of her 'godh bharaai' with Gautam Kitchlu

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (Godh Bharai). For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket. Sharing an adorable picture with Gautam, Kajal captioned it as, "गोदभराई (Godh Bharai)."

Kajal and Gautam, who tied the knot in October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, announced the pregnancy in a cryptic post on the occasion of New Year last month.Kajal, who was trolled soon after revealing that she was expecting, took to Instagram to addressed body shaming comments, messages, and memes. Penning a note, Kajal said, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages memes don’t really help :) Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”On the work front, Kajal has an interesting line-up of projects. The actor will feature in Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma and Indian 2. While in Acharya, she will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, Indian 2 will see her sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan. Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.