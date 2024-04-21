Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's look as Immortal 'Ashwatthama' in teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : On Sunday, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1782086113953525764

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?

To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

Earlier, in the day, Big B took X and shared the film's new poster, saying "It's been an experience for me like no other..."

The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor