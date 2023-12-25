Kamaal R Khan claims arrest in a 2016 case, blames Salman Khan

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is known for his outspoken nature, often finding himself in controversies. The self-proclaimed critic and actor has been arrested again, and he shared this information personally from his official Twitter handle. According to his statement, he was arrested on December 25th at Mumbai airport, and the arrest is reportedly connected to a case from 2016.

KRK revealed that he was at the airport to catch a flight to Dubai for the New Year when the Mumbai Police apprehended him. He expressed his shock at the sudden arrest, stating that he had been in Mumbai for the past year and attended all court dates. His full statement on social media says, "I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all-court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible!"

The actor is known for expressing his opinions, particularly on films involving Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. He frequently makes controversial statements that land him in hot water. Previously, he accused Salman Khan of attributing the failure of the film #Tiger3 to him. KRK voiced apprehension, suggesting that any harm to him in police custody or jail should be treated as murder, with an implied responsibility on Salman Khan. In addition to his legal troubles, he is acknowledged for his contributions to both Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, as well as his participation in Bigg Boss Season 3.



