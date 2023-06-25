Kamal Haasan joins ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Kamal Hassan has officially joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's highly-anticipated sci-fi film, Project K. The makers today announced that Kamal Haasan will be seen playing an antagonist in the much-waited movie.As per reports, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas will be seen locking horns in ‘Project K’. The movie will heavily depend on graphics and VFX. Almost 70-75 per cent of the movie is completed. Deepika and Big B have a few days of shooting left.

Kamal was welcomed by Amitabh Bachchan. On Sunday, he tweeted,“Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!”The head of Vyjayanthi Pictures, C Aswani Dutt, is in charge of producing the high-profile movie. The casting news for Kamal Haasan was announced on the official Twitter feed of the production company Vyjayanthi Pictures. The message said,“Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.” In the introduction video, Kamal Haasan was introduced as Ulaga Nayagan (universal hero), the movie"s antagonist, and various clips from his critically praised films were shown. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movivies, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Composer Santhosh Naryanan, cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao are part of the technical crew.