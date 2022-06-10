Kamal Haasan’s Vikram becomes highest Tamil grosser of 2022

Actor Kamal Hassan’s Vikram is continuing its winning spree at the box office as the film collected more than Rs 250 crore worldwide. As per reports, the film has become the highest Tamil grosser of 2022, even beating the collection of Beast. In its first week, the film has collected approximately Rs 165 crores in India.

The second-weekend collections of 'Vikram' are expected to be equally stronger compared to the first weekend collections as it pulls in the audience repeatedly. Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya’s performances have been highly praised by the cinephiles. The multi-starrer action drama 'Vikram' has impressed the audience of all generations, and the film is storming the box office from June 3rd