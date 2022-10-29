Kamal Kishor Mishra booked under attempt to murder charge for ramming wife with car

The Mumbai Police have added a charge of attempt to murder in the FIR against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, arrested for allegedly ramming his car into his wife here after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle.

According to a report of PTI, based on the complaint lodged by his wife, the FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station on Wednesday against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

According to the Amboli Police, Mishra's wife claimed that she suffered head injuries after the incident. Mishra, who was arrested in the case in the early hours of Friday, was remanded in police custody till Sunday.