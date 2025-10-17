Kamya Panjabi shares how she transforms herself for every role

Mumbai, Oct 17 Television actress Kamya Panjabi, who recently made her debut in short series drama with “Ek Tha Deewana,” opened up about the dedication and hard work she invests in bringing her characters to life.

From perfecting their look to mastering body language, the actress revealed that she ensures that each role stands out and feels distinct from her previous performances. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Kamya Panjabi spoke about her character in Pocket TV’s latest short drama, "Ek Tha Deewana." She shared, “For every project, my main motivation is to do something new and feel connected to the story. I had heard a lot about Pocket TV - that it's interesting, exciting, and people are getting addicted to it. The story of ‘Ek Tha Deewana’ was very exciting and entertaining with love, romance, and drama. My role was also important, which is always a priority for me.”

Further talking about her character, she mentioned, “I always work very hard on my characters, from their look to their body language, to make them feel different from my past roles. My character, Kaushalya, is a very practical person who fights for her rights. She believes that what belongs to her is hers, and she will go to any extent to claim it. She is practical and not driven by emotions.”

Kamya Panjabi went on to add, “The show has excellent performances. The story is fast-paced and will keep you hooked. It's a complete entertainer with love, romance, betrayal, and drama. You won't get bored for even a moment. It is complete entertainment with great acting and a strong story. I'm glad to be part of Pocket TV.”

On a related note, “Ek Tha Deewana” revolves around a wealthy businessman and the challenges he faces in maintaining his success—most notably from his wife, who schemes to take over his empire for herself.

