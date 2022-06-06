Kangana on 'Dhaakad' failure: See lots of curated negativity

Mumbai, June 6 Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film 'Dhaakad' after it tanked at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a post which called her the 'box office queen of India'.

Alongside the post, she commented: "2019 I gave 'Manikarnika' 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career 'Thalaivii' which came on OTT and was a huge success.

"I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster - lock up hosting. And it's not over yet…I have great hopes with it."

On the work front, Kangana has started working on her next 'Emergency'.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. She also has 'Sita: The Incarnation' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda'.

