Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir a skinny white rat for wanting to play Lord Rama

Kangana Ranaut speaks her mind, and there is no stopping her.Recently, the actress took a dig at Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in her Instagram post in which, she reacted to various reports asserting the claims of Ranbir casting as lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie Ramayana.Taking to her Instagram handle, the 36-year-old actress shared a note expressing her disappointment with the upcoming movie’s casting choices.

Criticizing the movie makers for having Ranbir play lord Rama the Manikarana actress wrote, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanizing and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama.”

The actress further called out at Nitesh Tiwari and team for having south Indian star Yash as Ravana in the movie saying, “Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanor and facial features… is offered to play Ravana…What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama…. Jai Shri Ram”.Kangana has a long history of taking potshots at both Ranbir and Alia. On the work front Kangna is set to feature in Alaukik Desai’s Sita and the second installment of her iconic movie Manikarna titled Manikarna Returns. The actress is currently busy with Emergency in which she will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi.