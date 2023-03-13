Kangana Ranaut hails Deepika Padukone as she presents at Oscars,

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lauded Deepika Padukone after she introduced the performance of the iconic song Naatu Naatu, from SS Rajamouli's RRR, at the Oscars. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Kangana re-shared a tweet in which Deepika presented the dance.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and lauded Deepika for making the nation proud. "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (sic)," she wrote. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The film will release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. She was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham