Kangana Ranaut recalls being accused of mixing ladoos in her period blood

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday recalled the time when she was called a witch. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana also spoke about an editor talking about the actor's 'black magic skills' and how she was 'more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets)'. Kangana sarcastically said that as no one could understand how she made it to the top, they would conclude that it was 'black magic.

She also wrote, “In 2016 one of the leading print editors @saritatanwar2707 wrote a piece in her paper that her investigative journo skills have landed her proofs of my black magic skills and she is more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets) that I send on Diwali to everyone as gifts ....” few years ago, Kangana's ex-boyfriend, actor Adhyayan Suman had alleged that she made him drink her period blood. The two were in a relationship for a few months, from 2008 to 2009. Later, Kangana told NDTV in 2016, "It doesn't upset me when people call me names and talk about my period blood - but just don't call it gross. Because there is nothing gross about period blood. When we think about periods, it's my ability to reproduce, it's my ability to give birth. If there's nothing gross about a man's body fluids, then there is nothing mysterious or evil about women's body fluids either." Adhyayan and Kangana starred together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues.