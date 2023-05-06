Kangana Ranaut says she no longer want Rs 2 crore as compensation for demolished building

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently revealed in an interview that she has not received any compensation for her demolished property in Mumbai. A portion of the actor's home was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020.

In an interview, Kangana said, I have not got any compensation till now, they were supposed to send evaluators. So, I met Shinde ji (current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde), and said, Aap hi log mujhe kujh evaluation bhej dijiye (Please send some evaluators). I do not want anybody, who has abused the money of the taxpayers. I do not want any more compensation, it’s fine.

The BMC carried out the demolition of alleged structural violations at Kangana’s home-office a day after issuing her a notice over them in September 2020. It coincided with a war of words between her and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena at the time.

She further added, The court has said they are supposed to pay me whatever compensation, but like I said, they never sent evaluators and I did not demand because I know its tax payers money and I don't want any of it.

Kangana is currently working on Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.