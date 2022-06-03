Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas being reshot after Dhaakad’s failure

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhakkad which hit the big screens on May 20 emerged as one of the biggest flops of 2022. Dhaakad locked horns with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which turned out to be a massive hit. The actress is urrently gearing up for her next release Tejas. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the forthcoming film are reshooting certain portions as well as planning to release the film directly on OTT post Dhaakad's debacle.

Revealing details about the same a well-placed industry insider tells Bollywood Hungama, “Post Dhaakad the makers of Tejas have decided on reshooting certain portions of the film to avoid making a similar mistake. Besides this, given the recent box office turmoil, or rather the past record of Kangana, RSVP feels that Tejas will fare better if it features a direct to OTT release.” Ask for details about the release and he continues, “Ronnie Screwvala and the RSVP team working on Tejas are still brainstorming about a direct to OTT release, they are yet to lock a platform and date. But currently the general consensus is that an OTT release will be beneficial to all parties, producer, actor and director. They do not want to be caught surprised with a similar box office fate as Dhaakad and would want to secure their commercials.”Tejas, which is set in 2016, revolves around a daring female fighter pilot, and the decision by the India Air Force to induct women into combat roles.The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, with Ronnie Screwvala bankrolling it under his banner, RSVP Movies. Apart from Kangana, Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Sankalp Gupta, and Varun Mitra in pivotal roles.