Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Karan Johar over 'Selfiee' first day box office numbers

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at producer Karan Johar on Friday, as his latest offering 'Selfiee' reportedly did not mint the expected amount of money on the first day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in her first post, "Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me...''

On her second post, Kangana shared a news article with the headline, 'Male version of Kangana Ranaut!', Netizens react as Akshay's 'Selfiee' fails to impress viewers, maybe his sixth flop in a row...' Reacting to the article Kangana wrote, "I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me... Ye bhi meri he Galati hai...''

Kangana went on sharing some more news articles. And then concluded in a separate post, "web is full of hundreds of articles where selfie failure is blamed on me and Akshay sir no mention of Karna Johar name at all, this is how mafia manipulates news and build perception that suits their narrative..."

The final collection of the first day of 'Selfiee' is awaited.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the initial numbers of the day. He shared in the post, 'SELFIEE' AT NATIONAL CHAINS - *WEEK 1* - FRIDAY STATUS... Update: 4.30 pm.

#PVR: 28 lacs

#INOX: 22 lacs

#Cinepolis: 13 lacs

Total: Rs 63 lacs

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1629076355852926978

Prior to the release of the movie, Taran shared a report on the advance bookings as well. He wrote, "'SELFIEE' ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS... NOTE: Tickets sold for *Friday* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS. Total...

#PVR: 4,200

#INOX: 2,400

#Cinepolis: 1,600

Total tickets sold for *Day 1*: 8,200.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1628956455079649280

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor