Kangana's 'Lock Upp' opens its doors with Raveena as celeb guest

Mumbai, Feb 28 Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut as host of the reality show 'Lock Upp' late on Sunday night.

In a statement released to coincide with the show's launch, she said: "I am glad that my digital debut is happening with a unique and interesting concept on two leading OTT platforms, ALTBalaji and MX Player. The czarina of entertainment Ekta Kapoor is a force to reckon with and has always been a staunch supporter."

Popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who recently made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak', also appeared as a special invitee and heard Kangana explain to her the concept of the show.

'Lock Upp' will have 13 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's 'jail' for 72 days, wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The inmates will include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra and Babita Phogat.

"The viewers will see the lives of 13 controversial personalities turn upside down in my 'badass jail' where they will play the 'atyaachari khel'," Ranaut said in her statement.

Speaking about the show, Ekta Kapoor said: "India's biggest and the most fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by the uber-talented and dynamic Kangana Ranaut is going to blow everyone away! 'Lock Upp' has been staged on a humongous scale and has all the essentials that make it a completely entertaining reality show."

She concluded her statement by declaring: "I am confident that 'Lock Upp' will establish a new benchmark for reality shows in India and the world."

Produced by Endemol Shine India, which is also behind shows such as 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 10.30 p.m. daily.

