Kanika Dhillon, Rannvijay Singha's 'Mom@Work: From diapers to deadlines' first look poster out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Makers of the upcoming series 'Mom@Work: From diapers to deadlines' on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of actor Kanika Dhillon and Rannvijay Sangha.

The series stars Kanika and Rannvijay in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Rannvijay shared the poster which he captioned, "Get ready for an entertainment packed journey with Girliyapa & @gerber_india present "Mom@Work - from diapers to deadlines" in association with @ikea.india It's where the chaos of motherhood collides with the challenges of the corporate world!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girliyapa (@girliyapa)

Drawing parallels from her own life, Kanika will bring a new perspective on the challenges and joys of modern women as they navigate and balance professional and personal lives while catering to the fundamental duties of motherhood.

The trailer of the series will be out on November 30.

Kanika is known for projects 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Haseen Dillruba'.

She is also all set to come up with 'Do Patti', which stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

She has also co-written Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, 'Dunki', which is all set to release next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor