Kannada actor rams vehicle into couple walking on footpath in Bengaluru, woman dies

Kannada actor-writer Nagabhushana allegedly rammed his car into a couple in Bengaluru. According to media reports, the incident occurred on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. when the actor's vehicle collided with an electric pole and subsequently struck a couple walking along the Vasantnagar main road. Nagabhushana was reportedly en route from Uttarahalli to Konanakunte.

According to reports, the actor took immediate action, personally transporting the injured victims to the hospital. Regrettably, the 48-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, while the 58-year-old man is currently receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital. An FIR has been lodged against Nagabhushana at the Kumaraswamy Traffic Police Station.

The actor's latest appearance was in the movie "Tagarupalya." He commenced his acting journey with "Sankashta Kara Ganapathi" back in 2018. Furthermore, he has contributed to various other films, including "Kousalya Supraja Rama," "Daredevil Musthafa," "Badava Rascal," "Ikkat," "Made In China," among others. In 2022, he clinched the SIIMA Award in the category of Best Debutant Actor for his role in "Ikkat."