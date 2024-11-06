Kapil Sharma connects old, new guard of entrepreneurship with dollop of comedy

Mumbai, Nov 6 Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy along with his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty will be joined by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz (Gia Goyal) at the “The Great Indian Kapil Show.”

Streaming giant Netflix dropped the promo video of the upcoming episode, in which the host Kapil Sharma asked about Narayana Murthy's reaction when he first saw his wife Sudha.

"When she first came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air," Narayana Murthy said.

Sudha quipped: "Jawan the na (He was young back then)."

Kapil questioned the couple if, after over four decades of marriage, they had developed similar habits.

Sudha said: "I've become a workaholic like him and now I'm very particular about time. I never complain. I cook so poorly, yet he never says anything. Just look at Murthy saab's weight - thanks to my cooking.”

The video then pans to the online food-delivering platform Zomato's co-founder, Deepinder Goyal and his wife Gia. Kapil first showed a picture of the couple, wearing matching red Zomato T-shirts delivering food orders to unsuspecting customers.

He spoke about the reactions they encountered, when Gia handed over the food.

"When Gia delivers the order, customers just stare at her in shock," Goyal said, mimicking their surprised faces in a teaser clip.

The hilarious teaser also features Sunil Grover as Dafli, who talks about his preference for "software" over "hardware". He shared that hardware "gives him rashes".

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” is a sketch comedy talk show hosted and produced by Kapil Sharma. It started streaming on Netflix on March 2024.

The series format is almost the sameto that of Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. It revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur.

