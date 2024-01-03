Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra to play lead roles in 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : 'Manmohini' fame Karamm Rajpal and 'Balika Vadhu 2' actor Trupti Mishra have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming show 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'.

The actors got candid about being part of the fictional drama. Karamm, who will be seen playing the role of Rajneesh said, "Reincarnation stories have always fascinated me since childhood. As an actor, it's a fantastic opportunity to be part of 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'. For me, this show isn't merely about playing a role; it's about instilling the belief in viewers that love never fades as I'm a staunch believer in love."

He is known for being part of 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Parichay', 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada', 'Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year', 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein', among others.

Discussing the role of Poornima, Trupti, who is known for 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2' and 'Molkki' said, "Reincarnation is perceived as a mystical event, and my goal, through the portrayal of Poornima, is to make viewers believe in it. I am very excited about this intriguing tale and can't wait for the audience to experience a saga that spans two lifetimes."

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' starring Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles of Rajneesh and Poornima, is a love story of reincarnation.

It will be airing soon on Colors.

