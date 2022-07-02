Karan brews quite a heady espresso for S7 of 'Koffee'

Mumbai, July 2 The trailer of the upcoming Season 7 of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' was unveiled on Saturday.

It offered a glimpse of some of the Bollywood stars who will be grace the couch and fight for the coveted coffee hamper Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, to name a few.

Show host and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, who will open each episode with a monologue on current events and trending conversations, said in a statement: "I'm excited to be back with Koffee With Karan for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years."

He added: "This will be a season of all-out candour for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day's headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday."

Along with its signature rapid-fire segment, the show has made new additions in the forms of 'Koffee Bingo' and 'Mashed Up'.

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 with new episodes dropping every Thursday. For viewers in the US, the show will be available exclusively on Hulu.

