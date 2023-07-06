Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh 'magnanimous force of nature' on his 38th birthday

Superstar Ranveer Singh turns a year older today and on the special day Karan Johar wished him with a series of throwback pictures. The filmmaker gave a glimpse inside the shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani as he shared photos of the two posing together on the sets. There's also a picture of Alia Bhatt clicking the duo. Ranveer and Karan were also seen during the film's shooting in Kashmir in one of the candid photos shared by the filmmaker.

Along with their unseen pictures taken during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the filmmaker wrote in his caption, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh." The actor plays Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The upcoming romantic drama marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.While Dharmendra and Jaya are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas – actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well Shabana play Alia's family – the Chatterjees. The film marks Karan's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The trailer for Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled earlier this week.