Karan Johar takes off for a New Year vacation with his kids

Mumbai, Dec 27 Ahead of the New Year celebrations, filmmaker Karan Johar is off on a family vacation with his kids, Yash and Roohi.

On Friday, KJo was spotted at the airport, looking effortlessly stylish in a co-ord set while also taking a moment to pose for the photographers. In a video that surfaced online, Karan was seen walking with his little munchkins. The family of three sported casual yet chic outfits. While the kids wore comfy tracksuits, Karan opted for a brown-coloured co-ord set for his airport look.

As he approached the terminal, the director paused for the shutterbugs and struck a few poses.

On Christmas, Karan announced his next project, "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. He revealed the film on his social media by sharing a quirky promotional video. For the caption, he wrote, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

In the fun and quirky promo video, Kartik introduces his character, Ray – a self-proclaimed mama’s boy with a not-so-great track record in love. He confesses to having had three girlfriends, all of whom went through a rough patch after their breakups. But Ray is determined to turn things around. With fiery resolve, he promises that his fourth relationship will be the one that lasts, no matter the cost.

The makers behind "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Satyaprem Ki Katha" have joined forces to bring the biggest love story of 2026 to the big screen. Titled "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri," the film will be presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This highly anticipated love story is set to release in theatres in 2026.

