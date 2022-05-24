Karan Johar to host a grand bash on his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Studios

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar who turns 50 this year will ring his birthday in a star studded bash at Yash Raj Studios. According to Pinkvilla, Kjo, has brought Amrita Mahal on board to design and erect a set for the party. Reportedly, it will be a theme party and the same has been mentioned on the invites. The report added that it will be a 'black and bling' theme for the night.

All the top names from the Hindi film industry, including the Dharma Talents, are expected to come and attend the big day for Karan. Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres next year.