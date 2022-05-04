Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

Koffee With Karan will be returning with the seventh season on Disney+ Hotstar with new surprises and twists. Besides, Koffee With Karan 7 will also have several new games for the guests which include Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more. Sharing his excitement about the new season of Koffee With Karan, KJo stated that it will be more entertaining and will be filled with glam and wit.

The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favourite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better,” KJo was quoted saying. To note, KJo will begin shooting for Koffee with Karan season 7 on May 7.Koffee With Karan first aired on November 19, 2004 on Star World. The show concluded its sixth and final season on March 17, 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

