Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash win big at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022

B-town's popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won big at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. The duo looked dashing as they made a stylish entry together and interacted with the paps.Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house and their love flourished during their stay on the reality show. Ever since they both have been making several public appearances together. They both have also worked together on several projects including music videos and advertisements. They were recently seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hain. The track has been performed by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, India's most prestigious fashion award Lokmat Most stylish Awards is back with its 6th edition.Over the years, celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Thackeray have graced the prestigious event. Partnering with Lokmat for the most stylish awards for 2022 is the Amazon. With top brands, large selection and easy returns - there couldn’t have been a better partner to glam up this exciting event. Amazon believes that each individual should be able to express their own individuality in their own unique style and enables them to do so ease with ease of choice, returns and great offers. What makes the event more exciting is that it coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival that has great offers running across top fashion and beauty brands.

