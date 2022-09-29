Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes speak of heartbreak in 'Akhiyan'

Mumbai, Sep 29 The new single 'Akhiyan', which features television stars Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes, talks about love and heartbreak. Erica and Karan have collaborated for the first time with this song. The song has been crooned by Shekhar Khanijo and the lyrics of which have been penned by Jaani. The song is set to hit the airwaves on Thursday.

Talking about the song, Karan expressed: "The song is very close to me and I personally love how it is created. Shekhar has sung the song very beautifully. I am eager to have the audience and my fans watch it and very excited to see the response it will get. I am sure that they will love it. The music is very soul-stirring and I can't wait to see the fans' reactions to it."

Shekhar recently gave one more hit to the audience in the form of 'Kafan', which featured TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and actress Daisy Shah.

Explaining the thought behind the song, Shekhar said: "'Akhiyan' is one song that will make you feel the anguish and help you lose yourself in its calming tunes and wonderful lyrics. For my song, Erica and Karan collaborated for the first time, and I think they did a fantastic job. I'm sure fans will treasure this song because of how extraordinary it came out."

Telling the listeners about what to expect from the song, the vocalist further mentioned: "Be prepared to hear the year's most devastating tune, is all I can say. I want to thank Jaani bhai for writing my song's wonderful lyrics. Fans have been patiently waiting for the song's release ever since the poster was made public and their wait is finally over."

'Akhiyan', composed by Avvy Sra, is available to stream on Shekhar Khanijo's YouTube channel.

