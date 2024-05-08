Karan Wahi digs into chhole bhature with ‘Teen Deviyan’ during night shoot
By IANS | Published: May 8, 2024 09:24 AM2024-05-08T09:24:04+5:302024-05-08T09:25:03+5:30
Mumbai, May 8 Actor Karan Wahi gorged on some delicious chole bhature while shooting on set.
Mumbai, May 8 Actor Karan Wahi gorged on some delicious chole bhature while shooting on set.
Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of his meal and wrote: “Mumbai mai chole bhature.”
He then shared an upside-down picture featuring him and his co-stars including Reem Shaikh and wrote: “Teen Deviyan.”
Reem too shared a video, where she asked Karan to look into the camera while he was taking the upside down image. The actor looked and said: “Night shoot.”
Karan is currently seen on 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', a legal drama series, which also stars Jennifer Winget and Reem.
