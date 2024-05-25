Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Raveena Tandon, celebs wish Karan Johar on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : As filmmaker Karan Johar turned a year older today, he received some of the most heartwarming wishes from his close friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture with him and wished the ace director on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared two pictures. In one of them, he can be seen enjoying his snack. Kareena captioned it with a sweet birthday wish, "On your birthday, I am giving you two tickets to Legoland. You and me, that's how much I love you. Happy birthday, my Kjo @karanjohar.""

In the second picture, he can be seen posing with Kareena. "There is no one like you. Love you forever," the 'Crew' actor wrote in the caption.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also wished him on his birthday. He dropped a picture with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar Wishing you a year filled with love and excellent health. Big hug!"

Malaika Arora also wished the ace filmmaker, "Happy bday u sexy boiiiiiii....@karanjohar.....love u loadsssss"

Raveena Tandon also shared pictures with Karan Johar and wished him, "Happppy happy Birthday @karanjohar ! Love and success Forever and Everrr !..May we always be "18 till we fly " !!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7X2n7TI3vR/utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Shilpa Shetty mentioned in her birthday wish, "Happy birthday Karan! Warmest wishes to a true Gem(INI)!May this year be treasure chest of love, laughter and endless happiness. Loads of love"

Kiara Advani also sent her heartfelt wishes to the ace filmmaker and shared a fun filled video with him.

Dia Mirza also wished him with a special post.

Alia Bhatt wrote in her birthday wish for the acclaimed director, "Happy Birthday to the most loving, generous and pure soul....my K! No words are ever enough to tell you how much I love you!"

Born on May 25, 1972, Karan Johar made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. His next films, the family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' and the musical romantic drama 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' were both commercially successful. He has also given hits such as 'My Name Is Khan', 'Raazi' and the biopic 'Shershaah'.

Karan Johar also hosts the TV talk show, 'Koffee with Karan' and appeared as a judge on reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'.

He is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor