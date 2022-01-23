Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21 years of her cult song Dupatta Mera

21 years after its release, Kareena Kapoor's old songs, Dupatta Mera from the movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai is still popular among fans.Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a video, to celebrate 21 years of the song, and Kareena re-posted it on her account, calling it one of her favourite songs.

Manish Malhotra captioned his post, “21 years to ever mesmerizing beauty, @kareenakapoorkhan grooving to #Dupatta song from the movie #MujheKuchKehnaHai, sporting an Indo-western attire I styled and designed. This was the first time I started working with her; the look indeed inspired numerous young girls from here. The costumes took the world by storm, courtesy of Bebo’s easy confidence-making statements, one memorable look at a time.”Kareena wrote on her Instagram story, “One of my most favourite songs,” she tagged Tusshar and Manish in the post too. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.