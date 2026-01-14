Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani congratulate ‘Queen’ Rani Mukerji on completing 30 years in Bollywood 

Mumbai Jan 14 Bollywood star Rani Mukerji completed 30 succesful years in the entertainment industry, on the 12th of January.

On January 14, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani took to their respective social media accounts to congratulate the actress on her milestone.

Kareena who has worked with Rani Mukerji in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, shared the teaser of Rani's upcoming movie Mardaani 3 and called her a ‘Dynamite.’

She wrote, “Rani meri jaan love you always Killing it. #RaniMukerji #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani @abhiraj88 #30YearsOfRaniMukerji”

Katrina Kaif called Rani a ‘Queen’ and wrote, “Celebrating 30 years of Queen #ranimukerji Irreplaceable Unstoppable Undefinable.” Katrina also shared the trailer of Mardaani 3.

Actress Kiara Advani through her post, stated that Rani Mukerji still continues to rule the screen.

Sharing Mardaani 3 trailer starring Rani Mukerji as the lead, Kiara wrote, “30 years. One Rani. Endless power. From timeless grace to fearless Mardaani she still rules the screen. Can’t wait to watch #Mardaani3@yrf #AdityaChopra #RaniMukherjee@abhiraj88.’

Meanwhile, Rani who is all geared up for the release of her “Mardaani 3”, was seen flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gujarat.

Starting her promotional journey from the city of Ahmedabad, Rani said, “I am so happy to be in Gujarat, to be in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is such an auspicious date, and I am thrilled to see the love for Mardaani here. Thank you so much for giving me my film this kind of love. It is really precious. Thank you.”

“I had a great time flying a kite,” she was heard saying on the mic.

During her visit, Rani also went to a girls’ college to discuss the issue of safety for women in India and also interacted with female cops in the state and thanked them for their incredible service to society.

On January 12, the trailer of “Mardaani 3” was unveiled. In the new installment of the movie, the actress who returns as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy will be taking on a spine-chilling mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls, as per the trailer.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, and is scheduled to be released on January 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor