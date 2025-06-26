Karisma Kapoor Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has made her first post after the tragic death of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. The couple was married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and got divorced in 2016 due to personal reasons. According to reports, on June 12 a bee flew into his mouth during the match, blocking Sunjay kapur's windpipe and leading to a heart attack. Even after the divorce, during the last rites, Karisma and their children Samaira and Kiaan were by his side. On June 25, the actress celebrates her birthday; however, due to the huge loss this month, the actress was mourning and didn't celebrate her birthday. However she acknowledge wishes that she received from her fans and loved ones. Post-birthday, the actress made a short social media post thanking everyone for their warm wishes and support.

In her Instagram story she wrote, "Thanks everyone for your warm wishes and support (red heart and folded hands emoticons).” This is the first time Karisma has posted anything on her social media account after the death of Sunjay Kapoor.

Sunjay Kapur Death

Kapur, 53, died on June 12, allegedly after having a heart attack while competing in the Queen's Cup polo game in London. Some reports stated a bizarre mishap involving a bee sting may have caused the cardiac arrest. The delay in his final rituals was said to have been caused by the legal procedures associated with Sunjay's US citizenship and the return of his mortal remains to India. Before plans were made to bring the body to Delhi, his father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, told NDTV that post-mortem examinations were being completed in the UK.

Sunjay Kapur Funeral

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's funeral took place on June 19 in New Delhi at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground at 5 pm. A special prayer meeting was scheduled for June 22 from 4 to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. Sunjay's mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, and their kids Safira and Azarias signed the note, which was extensively circulated on social media. Samaira and Kiaan, his children with Karisma Kapoor, were also listed as signatories.