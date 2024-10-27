Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Vada paav date' with Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', stepped out on a vada paav date.

On Sunday, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a video in which they can be seen relishing Mumbai's iconic street food, vada paav.

Kartik wrote in the caption, "Vada paav date with my Manju." Kartik was referring to the character of Manjulika played by Madhuri.

Vada paav is a signature street food from Mumbai. The snack was invented in Mumbai during the mill worker era as a means of serving their hunger pangs. The snack provided a great mix of carbohydrates and protein for the labour-intensive task in the mills.

In the video, while Kartik was seen donning a monochromatic outfit, the actress chose a red coloured suit.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also stars Vidya Balan. The film marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

A few days ago, the title track of the film was also released. It blends the iconic tune with Punjabi tadka topped with international flavour as it features international rapper Pitbull and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the original composition comes from Pritam.

It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

The film is clashing with the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’ at the box office so fireworks are expected at the ticket windows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor