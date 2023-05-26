Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' first song 'Naseeb Se' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the first song of the film 'Naseeb Se'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser which he captioned, "The Whistle-Tune and Love song which you all have been waiting for......#NaseebSe Song Out Tomorrow at 11 am."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Css4XmcucE9/

Titled 'Naseeb Se' the first song of the film will be out on May 27.

Soon after the 'Freddy' actor shared the song teaser, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Already.. Lovee in this song clip!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Just can't keep calm"

"Can't wait for this beautiful song," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming action drama film 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

