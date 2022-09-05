Kartik Aryan unveils first look of Aashiqui 3 says, this one is going to be Heart-wrenching

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the third installment of the 'Aashiqui' franchise directed by Anurag Basu. Kartik said: "The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on 'Aashiqui 3' is like a dream come true! I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Sir and Mukesh Sir for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Sir's work and collaborating with him on this one has definitely shaped me in many ways."The actor also announced the same by sharing a post on his verified Instagram account. It was a reel with Aashiqui's popular song. "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum.. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum.. #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da," the actor captioned the post.Aashiqui' in 1990 starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. It told the story of an aspiring singer who meets a beautiful woman unexpectedly in a police station.

Its sequel 'Aashiqui 2', which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, was tagged a blockbuster when it was released in 2013.The musical is jointly produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. It will have music by Pritam. The team kick-started the collaboration on a positive and spiritual note by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha during the festivity. Producer Mukesh Bhatt said: "Evening of 16th August 1990, a day before Aashiqui's release, Gulshanji and me were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created. Today with Bhushan, Pritam, Anurag and the hearthrob of the nation Kartik, I assure everyone that 'Aashiqui 3' will celebrate love like never before."Bhushan Kumar added: "The movies whose storyline and music etched our hearts, its time to relive it again! We are ecstatic to announce 'Aashiqui' 3 in collaboration with Mukesh Ji, directed by my all time favourite Dada Anurag Basu. The film is sure to have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence! We couldn't have found an actor better than Kartik, a true rockstar in all sense after the massive hits he has delivered; he truly fits to a T!"