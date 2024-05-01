Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, celebs shower love on birthday girl Anushka Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : As actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older today, several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Katrina Kaif, took to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl on this special occasion.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories and dropped an old video from Koffee With Karan show and wished her.

In the clip, Arjun is seen copying Anushka's way of talking.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Satik, Saral, Aur Sapasth, Happy birthday to the most coherent speaking person in Mumbai @Anushkasharma."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful portrait of Anushka on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous."

Katrina Kaif wished her co-star 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' with a sweet message.

She posted, "Happiest birthday @anushkasharma. All the love to u keep shining."

Sharing a stunning picture of the birthday girl, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppy bdayyy gorgeous!! You know you inspire me in so many ways!! Keep shining and spreading joy always."

Athiya Shetty penned a birthday wish for Anushka, which read, "Happy birthday to you!@anushkasharma love and happiness always."

Few hours ago, Virat took to his Instagram handle to share series of pictures featuring birthday girl and himself.

In the first picture, Anushka can be seen leaning on the balcony railing and posing in a casual black top, beige shorts and white statement sunglasses.

One of the pictures shows Virat and Anushka walking and exploring streets and places together.

In another photo, facing their back towards the camera, Virat and Anushka can be seen enjoying scenic beauty.

Along with the post, Virat penned a note for his wife, which read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

