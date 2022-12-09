Katrina Kaif gifts Vicky Kaushal a expensive car on their first anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a close-knit yet lavish ceremony on December 9 last year. While they kept the relationship a hush-hush before the wedding festivities, Katrina and Vicky have been painting Instagram red with their loved-up posts. They are currently making memories in each other's company on a hill station. To mark the couple's one year of togetherness.

Now as per a report by Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif has gifted a swanky car to her husband Vicky Kaushal. While he may know the other details, the colour is still kept secret and it is something the Uri actor is super excited about. On the other hand, Kat is going to receive a customized jewellery piece which is extremely close to their heart! In addition, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to make their upcoming anniversaries special by investing in properties every year.