Katrina Kaif looks adorable as she shares a glimpse of her "Sunday vibes"

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Sunday, dropped a glimpse of her weekend vibes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor shared an adorable video which she captioned, "Sunday Vibes"

In the video, Katrina could be seen sitting on her balcony and flaunting her cute smile in a casual outfit.

Fans can't stop gushing over Katrina's super cute video and flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Beautiful girl" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "most beautiful girl in the world"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Booth' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

She also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will be sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film 'Merry Christmas'.

Then, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

As per recent updates, Katrina will soon arrive at Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan', along with her 'Phone Bhoot' star cast Siddhant and Ishaan to promote their film.

