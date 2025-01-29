Katy Perry reveals one change she will incorporate on tour after becoming mom

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is making some changes to her tour routine after her journey with motherhood progresses. It seems like when it comes to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's household, their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is in charge.

The singer, 40, revealed the one change she will implement during her upcoming Lifetimes Tour because of her 4-year-old, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘Access Hollywood’, "She'll be there for part of it, but I think what I'm really going to implement is an earlier time show. Now that I understand it, all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show”.

She further mentioned, “Sometimes those shows are on weekdays, and they go to school the next day, and they probably will have some sugar at the show, and they'll be with their friends, and everybody will be super excited, so it's going to be an 8:30 show”.

As per ‘People’, the singer expressed that before becoming a mom, her "vibe" was typically to start shows at 9:00 or 9:15 p.m., but she now understands that it takes time to put a child to sleep during bedtime.

As for whether fans can expect any onstage appearances from Daisy during the tour, Perry said she doesn't think there will be, but noted that her daughter is “very extroverted”.

"She's not shy and she loves to sing", Perry said. "I literally was checking my phone five minutes ago and she has a ukulele in her hands. So she loves music and she loves what mommy does and daddy does and she loves seeing us happy”.

The musician will be going on tour in support of her latest studio album, 143, released in September 2024. The U.S. Lifetimes Tour leg kicks off May 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston and will take Perry across many major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Miami.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor