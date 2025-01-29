Katy Perry talks about what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom going strong

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Singer Katy Perry has revealed the secret on how to keep her relationship with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom strong.

"I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," Perry told people.com.

Over time, Perry discovered that "acts of service" and "words of affirmation" are her love languages, she said.

"Verbal support is really important, I think, for both of us," she added.

Perry announced her Lifetimes Tour, in support of her 2024 album 143, on Monday, January 27.

The "Dark Horse" singer will kick off the U.S. leg of the outing in Houston on May 7. Perry promises the tour will be a "love-filled spectacle" and a "celebration of a lot of the songs that people know."

"I'm 40. I have a family. I have a whole other world outside of this that I'm tending to as well. I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it," the "Last Friday Night" singer says.

"I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100% that I can."

As for the actor, Perry previously opened up about his energy as a romantic partner during an appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego," she said of Bloom, 48, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

"When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else."

Perry met Bloom at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. Before that, she was "stuck in a bad, continuing loop" and wanted someone as curious about life as she is, Perry told Lowe. Before the award show, Perry "set so many intentions" under a full moon for a potential future in hopes of seeing "what's out there in the world" romantically," she added.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed Daisy the following year. She's learned a lot about him since and is continuously impressed by his parenting abilities.

"I mean, life is not peachy keen, jelly bean. It's about who you are in those really challenging moments," she told Lowe at the time, "and I get to see who he is in those challenging moments. And it's why I chose him."

