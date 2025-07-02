Kay Kay Menon: Himmat Singh will always be Himmat Singh in the way he operates, no change

Mumbai, July 2 Actress Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of his superhit streaming show ‘Special Ops’, has shared that his lead character of Himmat Singh in the show hasn’t changed much in 5 years.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and opened up on the trajectory of his lead character which drives the show forward. The second season of the show deals with the threat of cyber warfare.

Talking about his character, the actor told IANS, “I don't think Himmat Singh has changed. He still remains the same Himmat Singh. What has changed is the challenges that he faces. So in that sense, contextually, the situations are different. But Himmat Singh will be Himmat Singh the way he operates”.

He further mentioned, “All the same, things have been kind of opened up in this in terms of his home front. And we can't reveal much, but, you know, things like one more track opening. Actually, there are so many things happening. So that is most exciting as far as scripting is concerned. So for me, I always look forward to it, every edition as to what new thing is coming. And what do I need to do as Himmat Singh to tackle that?”.

Earlier, the actor had said that the market is always important, as showbiz is the business of emotions, where business and emotion both play an important part.

He said during the release of his streaming show ‘Shekhar Home’ that one cannot just have audio-visual content because they want to see it in their drawing room. It has to be made in a way that caters to the market as well.

However, the actor made a sharp comment on those who take the audience for granted and don’t believe in pushing the boundaries.

He said earlier, “What is questionable is the sensibility, nothing else. So, if you assume that the audience is dumb, then there is a problem. It is best to assume that the audience is intelligent, they are sensitive, everything is there and now you are making something for them”.

‘Special Ops 2’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 11, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor