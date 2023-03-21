Keanu Reeves pays tribute to 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick

Los Angeles [US], March 21 : At the Los Angeles premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 4', Keanu Reeves remembered Lance Reddick, who recently passed away.

Upon arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre, attendees at the Los Angeles premiere were given blue ribbon pins to wear to honour Reddick. Blue was the late actor's favourite colour, Variety reported.

"Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity," Reeves said on the carpet. "It's just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It's really easy to work with him."

"It's not just one memory. It's not just one day. It's a collective. I had Lance in my life almost 10 years," Stahelski told Variety adding, "Although that was done over the course of four films, we've worked together on other things. I just got to be happy and be proud of the fact that I got to spend so much time with him. We're going to miss him."

Reddick's death was confirmed by his reps in a statement last week. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

Reddick, 60, began his career in the '90s, with credits in shows like "New York Undercover" and "The West Wing."

He began earning roles in regional theatre and at 29, he applied and was accepted to Yale University to study drama, eventually graduating.In New York, he first auditioned for "The Wire" creator David Simon for his project "The Corner," an HBO miniseries that came two years before Simon's "The Wire."Reddick was also among the SAG-nominated ensemble of Regina King's One Night in Miami and worked on Netflix's Resident Evil series, Comedy Central's Corporate and FX's American Horror Story.

