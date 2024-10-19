"Keeping the good times rolling": Sidharth Malhotra completes 12 years in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indial, October 19 : For actor Sidharth Malhotra, October 19, holds extra significance as on this day, he made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year' co-starring Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan, 12 years ago.

Celebrating this milestone, Sidharth took to his Instagram story to express gratitude for all the love he has received throughout his journey.

He wrote, "12 amazing years of your love and support! Thank you for being with me on this journey. Here's to keeping the good times rolling and entertaining you all! Big love and hug!"

Not only Sidharth but his co-stars Varun Dhawan marked this day.

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself inside a car while listening to Ishq Wala Love, song from the movie.

In the video, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you to these 12 years, thank you to Karan Johar, thank you to all the fans, and thank you for all the love."

Released in October 2012, 'Student of the Year', is a romantic comedy film helmed by Karan Johar. The film marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film also features Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sahil Anand, and Ronit Roy.

'Student of the Year', which was about love and friendship.

The movie received immense love, especially from the young audience.

In the flick, Varun starred as a rich bully while Sidharth played one of the most likeable personalities as he was shown to be confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. Alia played the role of a spoilt rich girl who didn't understand things beyond fashion brands and beauty products but was actually a love-struck student who valued relationships above all that.

The actors have come a long way and have delivered some great performances since their debut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor